Raleigh's Performing Arts Center Will Undergo Exterior Plaza Redesign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The exterior plaza of the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is set to undergo dramatic enhancements in the coming months. As the grand entrance to one of Raleigh's most iconic downtown venues, design plans for Lichtin Plaza will enrich the space for visitors and residents alike.

The beautifully re-designed greenspace will serve as an ideal location for innovative event concepts, or simply for relaxing and enjoying time outdoors. Accessibility enhancements are a large focus of the project, adding accessible wheelchair ramps into Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and a designated drop-off lane also being incorporated in the design.

HH Architecture was selected as the design firm and over the past year planning has been well underway for the renovations. Throughout the process, staff engaged with multiple stakeholders and downtown organizations to incorporate ideas to use and enhance the new plaza.

Along with added greenspace and accessibility enhancements, the newly re-designed plaza will feature a dramatic seating wall looking out to the Fayetteville Street cityscape and will be an appealing destination along the future Chavis-Dix Strollway.

“With a further focus on accessibility and overall guest arrival experience, we're looking forward to seeing new activations and gatherings that will take place on the beautifully revamped Lichtin Plaza,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of The Complex.

A construction bid is set to go out in mid-March, with groundbreaking anticipated to begin in April and completion by December 2025.

Comments