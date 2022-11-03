Raleigh Convention And Performing Arts Complex Announces Naming Rights Agreement For Raleigh's Premier Arts Venue

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex announced today that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) will be the new naming rights sponsor of Raleigh's premier arts venue, subject to finalizing contract negotiations with the City of Raleigh.

"We will have a great partner in Martin Marietta," said Kerry Painter, Director/General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. "It is evident that Martin Marietta takes pride in our shared community, and we are proud to partner with Martin Marietta as we continue to provide world-class performances for our guests."

The Center for the Performing Arts has served as Raleigh's premier performing arts venue since 1932 and draws approximately 400,000 guests annually to its four separate event spaces: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre.

It is also home to five resident companies: Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Theatre and PineCone. The center hosts over 600 events each year and creates an average of $35.4 million in economic activity for Raleigh's businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

"The Center for the Performing Arts is a beautiful venue steeped in culture and tradition, and we are excited for the opportunity to be involved in its future," said Martin Marietta Chairman, President and CEO Ward Nye. "Partnering with The Center for the Performing Arts to ensure the people of Raleigh, Wake County and North Carolina may continue enjoying the performing arts is directly in line with one of Martin Marietta's core values - Community."

The 20-year naming rights partnership negotiations are currently being finalized, but are anticipated to take effect in early 2023 with the center's name changing to the "Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts".

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex encompasses four city-owned and managed facilities that bring together local residents, out-of-town visitors and a host of performing artists from around the country and the world.

In the heart of North Carolina's vibrant capitol city, three of the four venues welcome some 1 million visitors to downtown Raleigh each year. The award-winning 500,000-square-foot Raleigh Convention Center is a leader in innovation, sustainability, and guest experience. Next door sits the city's signature open-air music venue, the Red Hat Amphitheater, with 6,000 seats and a buzzworthy schedule of musical performances.

A short walk away, The Center for the Performing Arts offers four unique theaters, seating from 150 to 2,369. Beyond Downtown Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek boasts a 20,000-person capacity amphitheater that regularly packs the house with big-name acts.