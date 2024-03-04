PlayMakers Repertory Company Reveals 2024/2025 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers Repertory Company has revealed its lineup of mainstage shows for the 2024/2025 season, which includes modern classics, a world premiere, and a deviously, delicious musical.



"In planning for this upcoming season, we are staying true to our mission of producing courageous, relevant, entertaining theatre," says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch. "The 2024/2025 season will ignite your imagination, tickle your funny bone, and stir your soul as we delve in to explore many facets of the American Dream.”



The season begins in September with Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy. Set in the 1950s, Nottage’s play provides an outrageously funny, sometimes heartbreaking and profound look at one family’s shifting set of American ideals.



In October, just in time for the Presidential election, audiences will experience democracy as they’ve never experienced it before with Heidi Schrek’s tour-de-force, What the Constitution Means to Me.



Then, for the holidays, PlayMakers will produce a festive, world premiere by local playwrights Howard L. Craft and Mike Wiley. The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones is destined to become a holiday classic and will delight audiences of all ages.



PlayMakers will kick 2025 off with Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. A haunting exploration of family secrets, disillusionment, and the relentless pursuit of success, this classic, enduring play is one of the most compelling in American history.



Opening in March 2025 is a play that Benesch says is a radical - and radically theatrical—exploration that challenges perceptions of biases past and present. Dominique Morisseau's Confederates weaves a tapestry of parallel struggles for two brilliant Black women living centuries apart.



“The way the two stories unfold side by side is a celebration of the magic of theatrical storytelling, in such a genius way, as can only be done by the inimitable Morisseau,” says Benesch.



And to end the season, PlayMakers will produce the beloved, cult-classic musical Little Shop of Horrors.



PlayMakers Repertory Company's subscription packages start at $120 for all six shows. Individual tickets will go on sale this July. For more information visit the company's website at https://playmakersrep.org/season/2024-2025/.



2024/2025 Season



September 11 – 29, 2024

Crumbs by Lynn Nottage



October 16 – November 3, 2024

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schrek



Nov 26 - Dec 15, 2024

Hezekiah by Howard L. Craft and Mike Wiley



January 29 - February 16, 2025

Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller



March 5 – March 23, 2025

Confederates by Dominique Morisseau



April 9 – April 27, 2025

Little Shop of Horrors by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken



