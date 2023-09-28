Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
Single tickets Now on Sale for Theatre Raleighs BARBECUE Photo
Single tickets Now on Sale for Theatre Raleigh's BARBECUE

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh’s production of 'Barbecue,' a comedy by award-winning playwright Robert O'Hara. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Wilmingtons Opera House Theatre Company Announces 2024 Season Photo
Wilmington's Opera House Theatre Company Announces 2024 Season

Opera House Theatre Company has announced its 2024 season, celebrating 39 years of producing live theatre in Wilmington, North Carolina at Historic Thalian Hall featuring a variety of titles including some classics and Wilmington premieres!

3
The North Carolina Theatre Names Eric Woodall as New Executive Artistic Director Photo
The North Carolina Theatre Names Eric Woodall as New Executive Artistic Director

The North Carolina Theatre names Eric Woodall as the new Executive Artistic Director. With 30 years of experience in the field, Woodall's leadership promises a bright future for Raleigh's premier professional theatre.

4
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour Comes to the Martin Marietta Cent Photo
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour Comes to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in January

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble, January 4, 2024 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

