Martin Marietta Center Welcomes The Return Of The Dessertery, A Family Friendly Holiday Dessert Café

Guests can look forward to an assortment of handcrafted treats ranging from cake bites to cookies, cheesecakes to bread pudding, plus more to discover!

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Get ready to embark on a delightful holiday journey at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts this November and December with the return of THE DESSERTERY. This family friendly dessert café will be a haven of holiday cheer, featuring exquisite décor, an indulgent all-you-can-eat selection of sweets and hot cocoa, plus live entertainment on select nights.

Guests can look forward to an assortment of handcrafted treats ranging from cake bites to cookies, cheesecakes to bread pudding, plus more to discover! The area’s largest hot cocoa bar is now a true wonderland for all cocoa enthusiasts, offering an array of over 100 toppings.

“We couldn't be happier to continue this new tradition and offer a festive gathering place for families, friends, and all those who share in the holiday spirit. With over 100 toppings at our hot cocoa bar and a world of delightful treats, this is an experience you won't want to miss,” said Michelle Bradley, Martin Marietta Center’s Assistant General Manager.

This year, THE DESSERTERY is also proud to have ABC11 as the official media sponsor. “ABC11 is your home for many upcoming holiday events in Raleigh, and THE DESSERTERY is the icing on the cake! We’re excited to be a partner in what is becoming a holiday tradition,” said ABC11 President and General Manager, Rob Elmore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10am and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office. Tickets are $28 for those 7 and above and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited.

THE DESSERTERY is open select hours throughout November and December. More information including a full sample menu is available at martinmariettacenter.com/dessertery

 



Recommended For You