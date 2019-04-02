Lythgoe Family Panto Brings A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS to Raleigh

An updated version of the classic tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS is coming to Raleigh this holiday season. The show features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), a live miniature pony and contemporary music from Katy Perry's "Firework" to Huey Lewis and the News' "Power of Love" to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and more. A Panto is known for its interactive style and humor that appeals to everyone from ages 2 - 102!

Performances will begin November 30 through December 8 at the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh. Tickets starting at $23 are on sale April 15.

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairytales, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

Tickets are on sale, ranging in price from $23-$53, April 15 and available at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, M-F 9a.m - 5:30p.m., or by visiting DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com.





