Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, November 10, 2023-Sunday, November 12, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
World Premiere of ONA Comes to OdysseyStage Photo 2 World Premiere of ONA Comes to OdysseyStage
Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC Photo 3 Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC
The One Act Play Festival Comes to Burning Coal Photo 4 The One Act Play Festival Comes to Burning Coal

Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS The historic Hillside High School's award winning drama and performing arts departments celebrate the season with an annual fan fest Night Out with Hillside Drama. Night Out with Hillside Drama offers current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts departments for the 2023-2024 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season. The opening night of Little Shop of Horrors starts November 10, 2023 at 7:15 pm with a pre-show at 6:45 pm. During the weekend, longtime and legendary retired educator Wendell Tabb who retired after 35 years of service will be honored for his service to the State of North Carolina. Little Shop of Horrors is a show for the entire family.

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, November 10, 2023-Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The show dates and times for Little Shop of Horrors are Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:15 pm with a pre show starting at 6:45 pm

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:15 pm

Link to tickets are below

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents The Regional Premiere Of CLYDES Photo
PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents The Regional Premiere Of CLYDE'S

The regional premiere of Lynn Nottage's critically acclaimed play Clyde's will open PlayMakers Repertory Company's season.

2
World Premiere of ONA Comes to OdysseyStage Photo
World Premiere of ONA Comes to OdysseyStage

In a significant coup for North Carolina's theatre scene, OdysseyStage, the Triangle area's dynamic theatre development company, has announced the world premiere of Ona. Penned by award-winning NC playwright Keith Burridge and masterfully brought to life by Director Amelia Lumpkin, Ona promises to deliver a profound theatrical experience this fall.

3
The One Act Play Festival Comes to Burning Coal Photo
The One Act Play Festival Comes to Burning Coal

We are excited to announce The One Act Play Festival at Burning Coal Theatre presented by Agape Theatre Project. The festival will take place on September 1st-3rd and September 8th-10th. The festival will consist of 4 plays by 4 North Carolina Playwrights all dealing with real life stories.

4
Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC Photo
Review: WICKED Still Holds Up After Twenty Years at DPAC

What did our critic think of WICKED at DPAC?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coming Back for Me by Amy da Luz
Mettlesome Theatre (9/08-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
PlayMakers Repertory Company (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HaHa Davis and Friends Live
Wilson Center (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Jurors
The Justice Theater Project (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
Wilson Center (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsboys Let the Music Speak Tour
Wilson Center (9/28-9/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You