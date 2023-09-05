Hillside Drama to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The historic Hillside High School's award winning drama and performing arts departments celebrate the season with an annual fan fest Night Out with Hillside Drama. Night Out with Hillside Drama offers current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts departments for the 2023-2024 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season. The opening night of Little Shop of Horrors starts November 10, 2023 at 7:15 pm with a pre-show at 6:45 pm. During the weekend, longtime and legendary retired educator Wendell Tabb who retired after 35 years of service will be honored for his service to the State of North Carolina. Little Shop of Horrors is a show for the entire family.

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, November 10, 2023-Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The show dates and times for Little Shop of Horrors are Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:15 pm with a pre show starting at 6:45 pm

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:15 pm

