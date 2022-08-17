Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in October

As disturbing events begin to transpire, the house begins to influence (and overtake) the visitors' psyches.

Raleigh News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Hendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in October

Hendersonville Theatre will present The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson October 14-23.

Directed by Jonathan Forrester
In a chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror, a small group of "psychically receptive" people are brought together in desolate and deserted Hill House, a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil. The visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess-powers which have brought madness, murder and suicide to those who have lived there in in the past. As disturbing events begin to transpire, the house begins to influence (and overtake) the visitors' psyches. To stay sane, they must be stronger than the traumas the house has brought upon them.

SHOW TIMES:
Friday& Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191847®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D132204?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





More Hot Stories For You


Hendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in OctoberHendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in October
August 17, 2022

Hendersonville Theatre will present The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson October 14-23. 
ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!
August 16, 2022

DPAC announced today that ANNIE will come to DPAC October 18 – 23, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC's new season.
Tickets For HAIRSPRAY at DPAC Go On Sale This WeekTickets For HAIRSPRAY at DPAC Go On Sale This Week
August 15, 2022

DPAC announced that HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will come to DPAC November 15-20, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC's new season.   
DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sale at DPAC This WeekDEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sale at DPAC This Week
August 8, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen will return to DPAC for eight performances November 1 – 6, 2022, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.   
Raleigh Little Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens Next WeekRaleigh Little Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens Next Week
August 4, 2022

Raleigh Little Theatre presents the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” outside in the Stephenson Amphitheatre August 11-20.