Hendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in October

Hendersonville Theatre will present The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson October 14-23.

Directed by Jonathan Forrester

In a chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror, a small group of "psychically receptive" people are brought together in desolate and deserted Hill House, a brooding, mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil. The visitors have come to probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess-powers which have brought madness, murder and suicide to those who have lived there in in the past. As disturbing events begin to transpire, the house begins to influence (and overtake) the visitors' psyches. To stay sane, they must be stronger than the traumas the house has brought upon them.

SHOW TIMES:

Friday& Saturday @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191847®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D132204?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1