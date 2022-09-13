Harry Connick, Jr. Comes To Durham Performing Arts Center, November 22- 23

Harry Connick, JR. invites you to DPAC for two shows, November 22 and 23 to celebrate the holidays with him and his band as 2022 draws to a close. One of the most beloved artists performing holiday music, Harry has been thrilling audiences around the world for decades with his definitive take on Christmas classics, as well as his own originals and fan favorites like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com

Harry Connick, Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. He has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements in film and television and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. Connick continues to establish himself as a best-selling musician, singer, composer, and a legendary live performer with millions of recordings sold around the world.



The foundation of Connick's art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. Highlights of his music career include several multi-platinum recordings such as "When Harry Met Sally," "Blue Light, Red Light (Someone's There)", "When My Heart Finds Christmas," "Come By Me, and "Only You." His debut album on legendary Verve Records, his new label home, titled True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter was released in 2019 and which coincided with performances on Broadway in a show he wrote and directed: Harry Connick, Jr.- A Celebration of Cole Porter honoring the musical achievements of one of America's most respected songwriters, Cole Porter. In 2020 as the country entered the pandemic lockdown, he retreated to his home studio and emerged with an album of songs of faith and inspiration. ALONE WITH MY FAITH, released during the spring of 2021 displays the sheer breadth of Connick's talents as he wrote new songs, arranged all songs, played every instrument, and sang every voice. ALONE WITH MY FAITH earned Connick his 16th career Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Connick has appeared in 20 feature films with actors such as Sandra Bullock, Hilary Swank, Renée Zellweger, Sigourney Weaver, and Morgan Freeman. His work on television includes starring roles on Will and Grace, South Pacific, and American Idol. In June of 2020, he hosted the CBS Special UNITED WE SING: A GRAMMY TRIBUTE TO THE UNSUNG HEROES, honoring essential workers in the pandemic. In 2016, he launched Harry, a national daytime television show, which earned 11 Daytime Emmy nominations, including nominations for best host, and a Critics' Choice nomination for best talk show. In December of 2021, he stepped into the shoes of Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks in Annie Live! which aired on NBC. On Broadway, Connick received Tony nominations as both a lead actor in The Pajama Game and as a composer/lyricist for Thou Shalt Not.

Despite his busy career, Connick has always found the time to be charitable and has done some of his most important work in his efforts to help New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He, along with friend Branford Marsalis, conceived of "Musicians' Village," and its centerpiece the Ellis Marsalis Center. Musicians' Village provides homes for Katrina-displaced musicians while the Center uses music as its focal point of a holistic strategy to deliver a broad range of services to underserved children, youth, and musicians from neighborhoods battling poverty and social injustice.

Connick's honors, including a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, Honorary Doctorates from Tulane and Loyola Universities and the Jefferson Award for Public Service, have not led Harry Connick, Jr. to slow his creative pace; they only confirm his determination to apply his talents in ways that prove inspirational to other artists and publicly spirited citizens.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was nominated in 2020 for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 450,000 to 550,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com.