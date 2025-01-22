Experience JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY With Billy Stritch at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With their unmissable blend of Broadway razzle-dazzle and cabaret charm, "Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch" will light up Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. The third attraction in BPAC's 2024-25 Mainstage Series, this open mic/variety show hybrid is a vibrant, impromptu, inside-showbiz salon where talent shines under the spotlight.

"Think 'American Idol' meets 'The Tonight Show,' but with a martini in hand," says Jim Caruso, the quick-witted host who has shepherded this phenomenon to iconic status since its inception in 2003 at New York's Birdland. Alongside him is the illustrious Billy Stritch, a Grammy-winning pianist, songwriter and arranger whose keyboard wizardry has elevated the show to legendary heights.

Since its debut in 2003, "Cast Party" has become a hallowed gathering for performers and fans alike. From Broadway legends to cabaret newcomers, the show thrives on spontaneity and sheer talent. "We've seen everyone from Tony winners to tourists fresh off the bus," Caruso says with a grin. "And that's the magic - it's unpredictable, joyous, and always unforgettable."

The Wall Street Journal dubbed it "the gold standard of open mic nights," a description well-earned by the caliber of performers and the magnetic chemistry between Caruso and Stritch.

Their onstage banter is as much a highlight as the performances, blending urbane wit with a palpable love for the arts.

Meet the Masters

Caruso, a Broadway veteran who performed alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony-winning "Liza's at the Palace!" is no stranger to the spotlight. His extensive resume includes hosting high-profile events, a celebrated nightclub career, and even a successful podcast. "It's all about connection," Caruso says. "Every performer has a story, a spark - and 'Cast Party' is where they get to share it."

Stritch, meanwhile, is a musical powerhouse. Known for his collaborations with icons like Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett, Stritch has earned accolades as a solo artist and as a musical director. His Grammy-winning composition "Does He Love You," performed by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis, remains a beloved classic. "Music is storytelling," Stritch notes. "At 'Cast Party,' every note tells a tale."

For attendees, "Cast Party" isn't just a show - it's an invitation. The audience is encouraged to take the stage, bringing sheet music (in the correct key), a dream, and a touch of courage.

From vocal and instrumental jazz standards to guitarists to Broadway belters, the night celebrates a cornucopia of talent and spirit.

"We've had everything from a 12-year-old violin prodigy to seasoned Broadway stars belting Gershwin," Caruso recalls. "Every act is a gem."

Performers should come prepared to perform live (no background tracks; Stritch provides live piano accompaniment) - and to be upbeat. "Leave the weepy ballads at home unless you're channeling Edith Piaf," Caruso jokes. "This is a party, after all."

There are a limited number of open mic slots; to be added to the list of possible performers, follow the registration instructions on TicketMeSandhills.com

