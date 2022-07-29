Downtown Raleigh Ice Skating Rink Returning To Red Hat Amphitheater This November!

Raleigh's favorite outdoor ice skating rink is returning to Red Hat Amphitheater. This year, THE RINK presented by UNC Health will feature extended operating hours through January 16th as well as special programming on select nights.

"The community response we saw last year was astounding and we're overjoyed to be bringing this holiday experience back again to Red Hat Amphitheater. We loved watching all the special moments THE RINK created for our guests and becoming a new annual tradition is really exciting," said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex.

"UNC Health is proud to support this wonderful winter attraction again this year," said Kerry Grace Heckle, UNC Health's Executive Director of Corporate and Community Relations. "We look forward to the joy this new holiday tradition will bring to our community."

Pricing remains the same for this year with $11 skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 non-skater admission, taxes and fees may apply. Tickets are available in 2-hour timeslots and advance purchasing is strongly encouraged as there are a limited number of time slots available for each day.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 1 at 10am and are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts' box office Monday - Friday 10am-2pm, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. The Red Hat Amphitheater box office will also open 30 minutes before gates each day and on-site ticket availability will vary based on demand.

THE RINK presented by UNC Health will operate from November 19, 2022 through January 16, 2023 during the below hours of operation:

November 19 - December 18

December 21 - December 24

Thurs-Fri: 5pm-9:30pm

Wed: 3pm-10pm

Sat: 11am-11pm

Thurs: 12pm-9:30pm

Sun: 12pm-7pm

Fri: 11am-11pm

*Closed Thanksgiving Day

*Dec 24: 12pm-7pm

*Nov 25: 12pm-9:30pm

December 26 - January 1

Mon-Wed: 3pm-10pm

Thurs-Sun: 12pm-9:30pm

*Closed Christmas Day

January 5 - January 16

Thurs-Fri: 5pm-9:30pm

Sat: 11am-11pm

Sun: 12pm-7pm

*Jan 16: 12pm-7pm

Additional community activations will also be featured this year including a collaboration with the Raleigh Night Market, on site food trucks, themed nights, and more to be announced soon!

THE RINK presented by UNC Health is also proud to have ABC11 WTVD as the official media sponsor again this year. "In the heat of summer, we are excited to turn our thoughts to cooler days and nights at THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater. An amazing venue and meeting place for families and friends throughout the holiday season. ABC11 is proud to support this wonderful community event," said Rob Elmore, ABC11 President and General Manager.

More information is available at redhatamphitheater.com/the-rink.