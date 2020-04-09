Creative Greensboro Creates a Virtual Reading of MACBETH For Teens

Creative Greensboro will launch Macbeth, A Virtual Reader's Theatre Experience, a free reading program that is available for teens.

Rehearsals will take place 4-5:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning April 15 and culminating in a staged reading on May 27. Rehearsals, as well as the performance, will take place over Zoom.

All participants need access to the Zoom online program with access to video and audio capabilities via a computer or mobile device, and have an awareness of recent safety guidelines to avoid "zoom bombing."

Actors need to download the same script and print it on paper so actors can make edits in the script and take notes.

An email list of participants will be compiled, which will be used to communicate.

Registration is free and teens can register by emailing Rosina Whitfield.

Registration represents a commitment to the program, so participants should sign-in on time and with consistency, just like attending a regular on-site rehearsal.

For more details, visit the Creative Greensboro website.





