Burning Coal Theatre Presents New Immersive Play ACCORD(ING)

ACCORD(ing), an immersive theatre play about the mechanisms of the mind, co-created and directed by Bronwen Carson and Vieve Radha Price was set to open June 3, 2020 at Burning Coal Theatre in Raleigh, when COVID-19 changed everything. Through zoom auditions, an extended one-on-one rehearsal process, and multiple evolutions of the original production to incorporate CDC safety guidelines, ACCORD(ing) successfully opened June 17th at Burning Coal Theatre with a limited run through June 28th.

The ten person per show audience sold out within days of tickets going on sale so the producers and co-creators are now offering virtual tickets for $10 which include the fully staged show edited into a film and a documentary Burning Coal commissioned to chronicle the opening of ACCORD(ing) in the time of COVID-19.

Virtual Tickets can be purchased though the production website: www.accordingimmersive.com

