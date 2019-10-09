BLIPPI LIVE Comes to DPAC in February

Today, children's YouTube sensation Blippi announces the first-ever tour across North America, with a date at DPAC in Durham, NC on February 20, 2020. Blippi Live! is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster Charge by phone at 800.745.3000

Blippi's first tour will bring the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi's appeal lies in his wonder, in the way he looks at the world- "wow, look at that! It's a plane, a tractor, a fire truck and a train"- so expect plenty of fun and discoveries for the whole family. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 5.6 million followers.





