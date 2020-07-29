Story of WOW comes to the Ta Fantastika Theater beginning July 30.

Enjoy a fascinating spectacle which will absorb you from the very beginning, wake up your inner child, and let you look into the depths of your soul. Our performance is the tale of a man who is searching for his own self, and manages to defeat his fear with the help of magic beings.



When watching the story, every viewer will start dreaming and looking into the corners of their own heart. The visually rich presentation will open a magical dream world before you. Be witness to a spectacle during which our hero saves a child imprisoned in a spiderweb of fear. He overcomes the traps thanks to the power of the gifts he receives during his journey. But don't worry, not even your children will be afraid - they will be enthused and amazed.



You will find out what it's like to find yourself in someone else's dream, and you will enjoy an enchanting world of visual fantasy - WOW! The fascinating performance will literally pull you into the action - giant fluorescent balloons will descend from the ceiling during the show, and it will be snowing and raining in the auditorium - in addition to other effects.

Prepare yourself for a geyser of surprising moments, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime emotive experience. Our performance combines the amazing techniques of modern black light theatre with 4D effects.



The visually attractive theatre show is designed for the entire family - children will particularly enjoy the magical effect of the black light theatre and the interactivity of the performance, while adults will surely appreciate the beautiful music, 4D effects and interesting insight into the human mind. You will remember the ideas from the performance for a long time, and they may have a positive effect on the everyday reality of your life. The story which you will see is a story about every one of us.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pragueopera-tickets.com/en/event/story-of-wow-14110.

