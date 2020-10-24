DRAMOX Theater Streaming Platform Launches in the Czech Republic

The service will be adding new shows to the website every month.

A new streaming platform called Dramox has launched in the Czech Republic.

The streaming service will offer a large selection of theatrical recordings all in one place for a monthly subscription. Watch your favorite shows or discover new ones, whenever and wherever you want.

Dramox states on its website that the company returns most of the paid subscription to theaters, creators, and actors. In the case of a gift, the theaters will receive everything you send them.

Learn more about the service or sign up at https://dramox.cz/cs/.

