Thinker Toys Celebrates 25 Years In Portland With A Pony Ride And Red Yarn Show

Thinker Toys, a retail icon of southwest Portland's Multnomah Village, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this November 1st to 3rd, 2019.

The store's reach extends well beyond its brick-and-mortar location. For three years running it has been selected by readers of PDX Portland as the best toy store in the city, and Willamette Week readers have chosen it in the last two years as the metro's best children's store.

The retailer had humble beginnings in Multnomah Village in 1994. Joan and Tye Steinbach, then middle-school science teachers, opened the shop in a 300 square foot space. Thinker Toys now occupies a 4000 square foot location that has become one of the anchors of the quaint village.

"We always wanted to be a destination for kids and families," said Joan. "It looks like we've succeeded!"

The silver anniversary celebration kicks off with free Pony Rides (weather permitting) from 4-6 pm, followed by a First Friday reception from 6-9 pm featuring hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages (think "Pony Keg follows Pony Rides?!"). Saturday Portland kid-favorite musician and puppeteer Red Yarn will perform from 1-1:45 pm. Visitors can 'spin-to-win' dozens of free toys throughout the weekend.

Additionally, starting at 4 pm Friday and continuing through Sunday, many of the store's most popular lines will be 25% off. Free gift-wrap will be available, as always.

In its quarter-century of operations Thinker Toys has consistently worked to connect with the local community. Each year they donate to approximately 100 schools and nonprofits. The Steinbachs have served on numerous boards for area nonprofits including Neighborhood House, SWNI, Hillsdale Farmer's Market and the village business association.

In 2015 Thinker Toys committed to a $15/hour minimum wage for employees. The store employs roughly a dozen part-time employees and one full-time manager.





