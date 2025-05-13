The Oregon Symphony 2025 Gala Raises $1.79 Million

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, April 26, more than 500 passionate supporters came together for Gala 2025, to celebrate the power of live orchestral music in our community and in our lives.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our Gala Patrons, the evening's Special Appeal raised $1,792,990 to underwrite the Oregon Symphony's mission. We are humbled and grateful for this incredible show of support.

Attendees at the Gala, plus thousands of community partners and neighbors, filled the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall for the annual Celebration Concert, a free concert dedicated to highlighting the exceptional musicians and community partners that constitute our vibrant arts community, and showcasing the profound impact of their musical contributions. During the concert, participants briefly paused for the Oregon Symphony to honor ICAN Radio: the International Children's Arts Network, the 2025 recipient of the Schnitzer Wonder Award, then musical programming resumed with great enthusiasm.

The concert featured orchestral selections from the greats like Duke Ellington, Beethoven, and Rogers and Hammerstein, and the Oregon Symphony performed this one-hour spectacular alongside special guest artists Darrell Grant, Ginaia Black, Colin Meloy, Thomas Lauderdale, Hunter Noack, and our very own Martin Hébert. The program showcased Portland's incredible musical talent across a range of genres, offering a taste of what's to come in the Sounds Like Portland Festival in Fall 2025, and reminding audiences just how powerful music is when it brings diverse communities together.



The Oregon Symphony's work in schools, shelters, assisted living facilities, healthcare settings, and more would not be possible without your support. On behalf of our musicians, Gala Committee, staff, and board, the Symphony would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our entire community for their generous support and for being a part of this incredible experience.

The multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated Oregon Symphony, led by Jean Vollum Music Director David Danzmayr, serves more than 500,000 people annually through live concerts and education and community engagement programs. Through innovative initiatives such as the Creative Alliance, the Oregon Symphony engages cultural thought-leaders to bring a diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, and inspiring musical experiences to our community that go beyond the concert hall and support the Symphony's mission to move music forward. Online programming and syndicated broadcasts extend the Oregon Symphony's reach to tens of millions more children and adults around the world. The Oregon Symphony has delighted audiences for more than 125 years and is the oldest orchestra in the Western United States. For more information, visit www.orsymphony.org.

