Sep. 02, 2022  
The City Celebrates Northwest Children's Theater's Big Move With A PARADE TO BROADWAY, September 17

On September 17, 2022, NWCT is hosting a fundraising party and Parade to Broadway to celebrate their big move to "The Judy" and say farewell to the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center (NNCC) - NWCT's home for the last 30 years.

The festivities will begin at their current home at 1819 NW Everett Street, culminating with a parade to their new home. The parade will feature music and characters from beloved NWCT productions, engaging folks along the route with NWCT's signature energy and colorful costumes, concluding with a ceremonial illumination of NWCT's new home.

The Judy Kafoury Center for Performing Arts - "The Judy" - will feature a 240-seat theater, 120-seat black box, multiple classroom studios, and a new 190-seat family cinema for classic musicals, movie sing-a-longs, birthday parties, and more!

With onsite maker space, improved concessions, and an attached parking garage, this new home will allow NWCT to grow their programs while also providing generous rental and partnership opportunities. Construction is underway, with the grand opening of "The Judy" set for early 2023.




