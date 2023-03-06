Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE INHERITANCE at Triangle Productions

Mar. 06, 2023  

Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.
Winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play.
This epic play in two parts arrives in Portland, Oregon April 6

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-an older man and a younger one-their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.




