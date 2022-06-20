THE FOUR PHANTOMS and BLUE MAN GROUP Added to 2022-23 Broadway Season at The Stranahan Theater

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, is thrilled to announce that ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan will join the 2022-2023 Broadway In Toledol Series along with the Add-On productions of THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT and BLUE MAN GROUP. The 2022-2023 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

• JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, October 13-16, 2022

• TOOTSIE, December 1-4, 2022

• ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, January 5-8, 2023

• Disney's THE LION KING, April 19-May 7, 2023

• DEAR EVAN HANSEN, June 13-18, 2023

SERIES ADD-ONS:

• THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, November 6, 2022

• BLUE MAN GROUP, January 11-12, 2023

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInToledo.com. Information about each new touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT (Series Add-On)

November 6, 2022

Stranahan Theater

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms In Concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment. The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

January 5-8, 2023

Stranahan Theater

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!"

ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

BLUE MAN GROUP (Series Add-On)

January 11-12, 2023

Stranahan Theater

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Toledo for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayinToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.