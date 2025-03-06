THE COTTAGE Opens at Gallery Theater Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon will present The Cottage, opening on Friday, March 14, 2025. The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the Production Team.

The Cottage will be staged in Gallery's smaller "Arena Theater" and showing for only three weekends.

Sylvia and Beau find themselves in an English countryside cottage for their yearly rendezvous, and Sylvia knows this time it will be the beginning of their new life together. But when Beau demurs on a shared future, and their spouses arrive at the cottage, she realizes that this home-away-from-home is a refuge for determining a new path forward. With a tip of the hat to Noël Coward and sex comedies of the past, The Cottage offers a perfect showcase for six actors with endless laughs, hilarious twists, daring physical comedy, and a happy ending for lovers everywhere.

Show dates: March 14-30, 2025

Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16

Recommended ages: 11+

Buy tickets: Purchase tickets on the Gallery Theater website or at the Box Office.

Written by Sandy Rustin

Directed by Steve Cox

Cast: Holly Spencer, Erika Fox, Delaney Sump, Ben Lapp, John Hamilton and Jared Richard

Comments