RALLY 'ROUND SALLY Brings PG Wodehouse Story To Stage

For one night only, audiences can enjoy Rally 'Round Sally- a staged reading of a full-length rom-com adapted for the stage by Timothy Krause from the short story "The Adventures of Sally" by P.G. Wodehouse. The reading will be directed by Scott Stroot.

When Sally Nicholas unexpectedly inherits a fortune, her newfound wealth takes her on a whirlwind journey from Paris to London to New York, where she encounters a mix of romantic entanglements and comedic mishaps. She generously supports her playwright friend in producing his play, deftly navigates her engagement to a self-centered fiancé, and diligently faces the schemes of her conniving brother.

Despite setbacks and misunderstandings, Sally remains optimistic, ultimately finding love and happiness with someone who values her for who she is, not her money, in this colorful stage adaptation of PG Wodehouse's 1920s novel, The Adventures of Sally.

