Photos: First Look at IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT ME at Portland's Triangle Productions

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New photos have been released for It's Not All About Me: The Gert Boyle Story from Portland's Triangle Productions! The show runs from January 29 to February 14. Tickets are available here.

It's Not All About Me is written by Lucille Lortel-nominated playwright Donnie, who has been instrumental in bringing to life many historical figures like Walter W Cole/Darecelle, Tonya Harding, Jim Pepper, and now Gert Boyle, aka "One Tough Mother."

Gert Boyle was an Oregon local who was beloved for her honesty, generosity, perseverance, and sense of humor. In this two-woman show, Boyle is interviewed by a local reporter upon the release of her 2005 autobiography, “One Tough Mother.”

The production features Wendy Westerwelle as Gert and Paula Guinness as the interviewer who helps bring the story to the forefront. Kerry Tymchuk, of the Oregon Historical Society and Boyle Family Foundation, has been heavily involved in the production. Photo Credit: David Kinder/Kinderpics

Wendy Westerwelle

Wendy Westerwelle and Paula Gunness

Wendy Westerwelle

Wendy Westerwelle and Paula Gunness