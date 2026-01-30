THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes To Lakewood Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lakewood Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Tennessee Williams’ timeless memory play, The Glass Menagerie. This classic of the American stage is widely regarded as the play that launched Williams’ career. With a story that resonates as strongly today as it did at its 1944 premiere, The Glass Menagerie is a poetic and poignant exploration of family, memory, and the struggle between responsibility and freedom.

The play, directed by Antonio Sonera, opens at Lakewood Theatre on February 27, 2026, and runs through April 5, 2026. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, with one Wednesday performance (Mar. 18) at 7:30 PM, one Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM (Mar. 28), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM on Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and April 5. The show’s title sponsors are the Lakewood Center Associates, and the directorial sponsor is the Ronni S. Lacroute Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.

Lakewood Theatre Company is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St., in Lake Oswego. Ticket prices are $45 for adults and $43 for seniors. Additional discounts are available for students and groups. For more information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or purchase tickets online.

Special Note: On Wednesday, March 18, the theater continues its WOW: 25-35 program. For audience members 35 and under, tickets are $30 each. Use the code WOW30 when purchasing tickets online to receive this discount. At this performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before the curtain, courtesy of local vineyards. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The story: Set in St. Louis in the 1930s, it is told through the eyes of Tom Wingfield (Mario Calcagno), who recalls life in a cramped apartment with his formidable mother, Amanda (Luisa Sermol), and his fragile sister, Laura (Ariel Puls). As the family struggles with financial instability and shattered dreams, they pin their hopes on the arrival of Jim O’Conner (Spencer Conway), a "gentleman caller," for Laura. More than just a play, The Glass Menagerie is an emotional landscape. It captures the universal ache of looking backward—at the family members we loved, the ones we left behind, and the illusions we build to survive reality. It is a story about the fragility of the human heart, as easily broken as glass.

LTC’s production of The Glass Menagerie is directed by Antonio Sonera. The stage manager is Kristen Hartman. Scenic design is by John Gerth, sound design and music composition is by Matthew B. Zrebski, lighting design is by Kristeen Willis, costume design is by Sherry Ostendorf, properties design is by Shelley Aisner, and the producer is Steve Knox.