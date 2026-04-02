Broadway in Portland to Host First-Ever Career Day for High School Students at Keller Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, April 13th, 2026, Broadway in Portland will host the city's first Career Day at Keller Auditorium. Approximately three hundred local high school aged students from ten different high schools will engage with local union professionals and national industry leaders through exclusive behind-the-scenes access.



Following an opening session, students will select three interactive workshops from each of the following career tracks: Theater Technology, Costume & Makeup, and Business of Theater. Each workshop provides hands-on insight into the wide range of theater careers, with an emphasis on sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.



EVENT SCHEDULE:

9:30 AM - Doors open

10 AM - Opening Session with Broadway Across America CEO Rich Jaffe, Phantom of the Opera Resident Director Dalia Ashurina Anderton among other local dignitaries and union representatives.



10:20 AM - Start of three 40-minute breakout sessions with 15-minute intervals for breaks and transition



1 PM - Last sessions end/Event ends

