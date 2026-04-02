LIVING THE DREAM To Receive Staged Readings At Chapel Theater

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LIVING THE DREAM, a new play by Lauren E. Mueller, will receive two staged readings on April 15 and 17, 2026 at Chapel Theater in Milwaukie, Oregon. The presentations are part of the Fertile Ground Festival and PDX Playwrights’ Festival Within the Festival.

Directed by Karen Polinsky, the play is inspired by Mueller’s experience as a former congressional staffer and follows a young Democratic press secretary trapped inside the U.S. Capitol during the events of January 6, 2021. As the crisis unfolds, the character must grapple with questions of duty, loyalty, and the personal cost of public service.

The six-person cast portrays multiple roles, including staffers, rioters, and Capitol Police officers, offering a range of perspectives on the events of that day.

“At a time of growing uncertainty about the future of our democracy, this play asks audiences to consider whether the government we have today is the one that we collectively deserve,” said Mueller. Director Karen Polinsky added that the work “reminds us why we care about this country” while posing questions about civic responsibility.

The cast includes Jay Mercury, John Kammerle, Phoenix Cox, Sofia Molina, RaShad Arnold, and Tony Domingue.