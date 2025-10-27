Mad Horse Theatre Company To Host Food Drive During THE SQUIRRELS Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mad Horse Theatre Company will conduct a food drive throughout the run of The Squirrels by Robert Askins, directed by company member Jake Cote, taking place October 30–November 23 at the company’s home at 24 Mosher Street. Audiences are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations when attending a performance, or drop them off at the theatre up to one hour before curtain.

The collected items will be donated to The Locker Project, a Maine nonprofit providing food to children and families facing hunger. Suggested donations, including healthy staples like nut butter, can be found at mainelockerproject.org.

Mad Horse will present the Maine premiere of The Squirrels, a darkly comic allegory of greed, power, and tribal conflict among squirrels in a divided tree. Described as part Romeo and Juliet, part King Lear, and part Macbeth, the play offers a biting satire on prejudice and survival.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 or 5:00 p.m. The production is rated R for depictions of onstage violence, promiscuity, and adult language, and is recommended for audiences 16 and older.

Mad Horse continues its Pay-What-You-Can season commitment to accessibility, ensuring great theatre remains open to everyone in the community.