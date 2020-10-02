LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS Goes Virtual With A Staged Reading

The event will take place October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

The hilarious and deliciously biting play Love in the Time of Piñatas will be presented as a virtual staged reading on October 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the PCS Remix: Play Reading series.

Written and starring Baruch Porras Hernandez, and directed by Richard A. Mosqueda, the live event will be followed by the release of a recording that will be available for a limited time. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and tickets for the recording will be released following the event.

"I am super excited that Portland Center Stage has decided to host my magical piñata party! You are all invited! Grab a donut and a party hat so you can celebrate the queer immigrant spirit with me!" said Porras Hernandez of his PCS virtual debut.

LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS

This play brings love, piñatas, and donuts to the fight against injustice, hatred, and oppression in all its flavors (but especially the orange-tinged variety). Porras Hernandez shares stories of his journey as a Queer Latino boy growing up in Toluca, Mexico, and immigrating to California. Using poetry, stand-up comedy, and sweaty go-go dance vibes, the play serves up everything from Rainbow Brite realness to Frida Kahlo glitter magic along the way.

Love in the Time of Piñatas received its first fully staged production at Epic Party Theatre in San Francisco in 2019, where it played to sold-out crowds. The San Francisco Chronicle raved that the show sparkles, noting its "erotic donuts, wild poetry, hot pants, and sharp insights." Theatre Eddys said "Porras Hernandez brings a bubbling, bombastic personality bigger than life and a story about his life that is probing and pointed, baring and ballsy, humorous and heartfelt."

To celebrate this virtual reading, San Francisco's Dynamo Donut will bring back the Baruchador Donut, which was inspired by the play. Featuring a candied-orange base and blackberry champagne glaze, the donut will be available for local delivery October 22-24 for San Francisco fans who are dying to relive the glory of sinking their teeth into this satiating donut and play.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now. Pay What You Will pricing starts at $5. Suggested higher tiers range from $10 to $30 but audiences can select any price point that feels right to them. Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700. Please note that this show contains adult content and partial nudity. More information is available at pcs.org/love-in-the-time-of-pinatas-staged-reading.

