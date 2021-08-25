Good Theater to Return to the Stage for 2021-2022 Season

Following a season cut short and the first dark season in over fifteen years, Good Theater will return to the St. Lawrence stage with a season of new works, recent Broadway hits, and the long-awaited Maine premiere of the critically acclaimed off-Broadway musical DESPERATE MEASURES, a production which has been on-hold since 2020, when its run was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I'm excited to return to live theater. Personally, I am ready to take a break from my computer screen to see people performing live.", says Brian P. Allen, Executive and Artistic Director. "The season is fun and very funny. I feel we all need to share a laugh after the 18 months we've had. We will also be streaming as many of our productions as we can, so those who aren't able to attend in person can still experience Good Theater shows."

The season kicks off with the world premiere of LADY SUSAN, a delightful comedy of manners adapted by Rob Urbinati from the Jane Austen short novel. Lady Susan, a beautiful and charming recent widow described as "the most accomplished coquette in England" arrives on the doorstep of her late husband's family, and turns their quiet country residence upside down. Sparks fly as romance blooms in this light and breezy comedic romp, running October 20 - November 14, 2021.

HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND will take the stage on January 12, 2022, and run until February 6, 2022. Written by George Eastman and hailed as "touching and hilariously funny" by BroadwayWorld, it tells the story of Harry Townsend, an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit is at the center of this new comedy. A long overdue visit from his well-meaning son places father and son at odds in this must-see new play about the ups and downs of family.

Running in tandem with HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND will be the second and third musical offerings of the season: BROADWAY GOES POP, running January 15, 2022 through January 25, 2022, and the return of Shannon Thurston in MEN: THINGS THAT GO "BUMP"

IN THE NIGHT, running January 29, 2022 through February 5, 2022. Starring Maine-based vocalists Colleen Clark and John Lanham, BROADWAY GOES POP is the perfect mood elevator for a Maine winter. From Burt Bachrach (PROMISES, PROMISES) to Elton John (AIDA, THE LION KING), pop music has become part of the Broadway landscape. Colleen Clark, John Lanham and some very special guests will take you on a fun, upbeat journey through pop music's greatest Broadway moments. Following will be MEN: THINGS THAT GO "BUMP" IN THE NIGHT, making its return to the Good Theater stage. Conceived of and directed by Brian P. Allen, and written by and starring singing sensation Shannon Thurston, this funny and fabulous musical revue features songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook with upbeat, knockout performances about love, relationships, and those fascinating creatures - MEN!

Up next in the season will be SIGNIFICANT OTHER by Joshua Harmon, running February 16, 2022 through March 13, 2022. Described by the New York Times as "a tenderly unromantic romantic comedy, as richly funny as it is ultimately heart- stirring", SIGNIFICANT OTHER is a story about love and finding "The One". The play follows Jordan, a young gay man searching for love in New York City as his three best girl-friends each find and walk down the aisle with their Mr. Rights in this hilarious and poignant story.

Running in repertory will be OUR BOY by Rob Urbinati, playing February 19, 2022 through March 12, 2022. A hard-edged, gripping play about two parents dealing with a son who has been accused of a crime. Timely and moving, this gritty look at kids, drugs, sex and navigating the world of parenthood will star two actors in the roles of the parents - with a catch. These actors will switch roles halfway through the run of the play, giving audiences unique perspectives on relationships and parenting.

The final show of the season will be the long-awaited Maine premiere of DESPERATE MEASURES, which has been on hold since its rehearsal process was cut short in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood's life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, an authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Before the sun sets, will they rise up and pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? A smash hit off-Broadway, the New York Times hailed DESPERATE MEASURES as "wonderful...a delight...such a hoot!", and it promises to be the perfect finale to Good Theater's celebratory return to the stage.

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895, or visit the online Box Office at www.goodtheater.com/tickets.

Good Theater is the professional company founded by Brian P. Allen and Stephen Underwood in 2001. The St. Lawrence Arts Center is the permanent home for Good Theater. Good Theater received its 501c3 non-profit status in May 2003.

Good Theater is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions that are entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring, using the best artists available.

Good Theater welcomes and supports all ethnicities, religions, ages, genders, and orientations. We appreciate diversity on our stage, within our company and in our audience.

For more information about Good Theater and its upcoming season, visit www.goodtheater.com.