FOOL FOR LOVE Comes to Tour de Force Productions

Fool for Love was a finalist for the 1984 Pulitzer Prize and was the winner of the Obie award for Best New American Play in the same year; with legendary actors such as Ed Harris, Kathy Baker, Sam Rockwell and Nina Arianda staring in the play over the years.

Through searing truth and dark humor, Fool for Love shows the story of two people who can't live without each other whether they like it or not. May is hiding out at an old motel in the Mojave Desert. Eddie, an off and on old flame from teenage years, tracks her down and threatens to drag her back into the life from which she had fled. Reality and dream; truth and lies; past and present mingle in an explosive, emotional experience.

The themes in Fool for Love are timeless; and under the vision of Tour de Force Productions founder/producer Meghan Daaboul and director Steve Koeppen, this particular production promises to showcase the tragic love story in a new light, highlighting the societal psychological trend of figuring out oneself, by examining the past, present and future. Vienna Pharaon (Marriage and Family Therapist-Author of “The Origins of You”) says, “What changes when you remember that every single adult was once a tiny human who grew up in a family system that was likely flawed and imperfect? Can we make space to see each other through a compassionate lens without that excusing behavior?” Using visual media projected throughout the show, Daaboul and Koeppen feel that their version will serve to illicit emotions, force, magic, and feelings from the audience, fostering lively and energetic discussions between those in attendance days after the production is completed.

Tour de Force’s revival of the classic play stars Max Bernsohn (Eddie) and Meghan Daaboul (May) as the ill-fated lovers, veteran actor David Heath as the ominous Old Man, and Brandon B. Weaver (Martin) as the innocent bystander who gets sucked into the vortex of the protagonists when he enters the motel room.

Fool for Love opens at the 21ten Theatre with a preview June 5 and runs through June 22. Tickets are $25, with “Arts for All” Thursday performances being “pay what you will”.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2pm. Seating is limited given the intimate nature of the space.

