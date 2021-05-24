Experience Theatre Project Returns To Live Events with 2021 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 

Experience Theatre Project has announced its first in-person outdoor theatrical event: the 2021 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL. This all-ages, three-day immersive celebration is FREE to attend, and will take place at the Beaverton Library's south lawn. CDC guidelines and those of Gov. Brown will be enforced on each day of the festival, which may limit capacity.

The festival's highlight is a hilarious presentation of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) each day of the festival, a show the L.A. Times called "Wildly funny. Masterful!" "If you like Shakespeare, you'll like this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you'll love this show!" - The Today Show

Immerse yourself in 1591, the year of Queen Elizabeth I and the English Renaissance. A myriad of poets, madrigal singers, Renaissance dancers, Shakespeare-related activities and performances are featured on two stages-a full weekend of fun for the whole family! William Shakespeare himself will be on hand to talk about his life and stories. Talented local actors from local theater companies will perform scenes all weekend from The Bard's most famous plays. Engage in sword fighting demonstrations from Academia Duellatoria, enjoy Tudor-inspired art, Elizabethan meat-and-vegetable pies from Mrs. Lovett's Pie stand, then grab a pint of ale at the over-21 pop-up pub ("The Elephant"), which will feature Oregon wines, a variety of Oregon microbrews, and Billy Shakes' favorite go-to mead. Round out your experience with a hilarious production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) performing Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, and Sunday at 2pm.

TICKETS for The Queen's Feast, taking place on Saturday, July 17. This amazing, authentic 1591 culinary experience will feature a spit-roasted pig served by an entertaining cadre of "waiters-in-waiting" approved by Queen Elizabeth I herself. Honored guest William Shakespeare, the Queen, and gala feast guests will be entertained by fine singing, dancing, then a full production of The Complete Works in the Inn-Yard of the festival's "Elephant Pub". A truly enchanted evening of Elizabethan decadence!

Following its opening on Friday, July 16 at 7:30 pm, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) will continue with performances with a wine tour through Washington, Yamhill, and Marion Counties on Saturday, July 17 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 18 at 2pm. The production will continue its WINE TOUR at Helvetia Winery (23269 NW Yungen Rd., Hillsboro) on July 23-25; Fairsing Vineyard. 20881 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill on July 28-30; and Lady Hill Winery in St. Paul on July 30, Aug 1-2.

We encourage guests to check our website at www.experiencetheatreproject.org for COVID-19-related information prior to attending this event, and for up-to-date show schedule.