Defunkt Theatre Presents Portland Premiere Of SMOKEFALL By Noah Haidle

Defunkt Theatre presents Smokefall by Noah Haidle. Directed by Patrick Walsh, October 18- November 16, 2019.

If Thornton Wilder had dropped acid, he might have written Smokefall," wrote Variety of our 20th anniversary season opener, and indeed this most unusual installment in the tradition of plays about the American Family could be seen as a 21st century offspring of Our Town.

Over the course of a funny and deeply moving evening, five actors explore the mythology of one family across many decades from the perspectives of those who left, those who stayed behind, and even two twins in utero. Patrick Walsh directs this Portland premiere that speaks to anyone who has ever had (or yearned for) a family.



At The Back Door Theater • 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Portland, OR (enter through the Common Grounds Coffee Shop). All tickets at the door are Pay-What-You-Can for all performances.Advance reservations are available at http://www.defunktheatre.com/show-seats





