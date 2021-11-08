Corrib Theatre Announces Tenth Anniversary Season

For its tenth anniversary of offering work by contemporary Irish playwrights to Portland audiences, Corrib Theatre announces a three-show season: Maz and Bricks by Eva O'Connor, The Smuggler by Ronán Noone, and Kissing the Witch by Emma Donoghue. Corrib's play selections feature internationally produced, award-winning Irish playwrights whose work resonates with our current moment. Incoming Artistic Director Justine Nakase will direct Maz and Bricks,

Founding Artistic Director Gemma Whelan will direct The Smuggler, and Tracy Cameron Francis will direct Kissing the Witch. The company's 2021-22 productions will be held at venues across Portland including the Boiler Room theatre at PSU, T.C. O'Leary's Pub in the Alberta District, and Milagro Theatre.

"We celebrate our return to live theatre with explorations of justice, activism, immigration, and restoration," said Gemma Whelan , Corrib's Founding Artistic Director. "Our world has been upended since we closed our doors due to the pandemic, and we welcome you back with plays that probe into dark corners, examine our blind spots and prejudices, and through sheer gusto and boldness offer hope and joy and the possibility of imagining a better and more equitable future."

Season subscriptions are on sale now, with all three shows for only $80. Save even more with the Early Bird discount of all three shows for $75 if you book by November 19, 2021. Tickets for individual shows are $30 and will be available starting January 17, 2022. Corrib accepts discounts for Work for Art and Chinook Book and participates in Arts for All. Tickets are available at corribtheatre.org or by calling 503-389-0579.



LEARN MORE ABOUT THE 2021-22 CORRIB THEATRE SEASON

Maz and Bricks



by Eva O'Connor

Directed by Justine Nakase

February 18 - March 13, 2022

at the Boiler Room, Lincoln Hall, PSU

1620 SW Park Ave, Portland

Two strangers meet on a train in Dublin. Maz is on her way to a demonstration protesting the Eighth Amendment, Ireland's blanket ban on abortion. Bricks is hoping he will get to see his young daughter after a wild night on the town. The two are an unlikely pair, yet the course of a day will change them both forever. A tender and timely tale about listening, learning, and coming to terms with our past.



The Smuggler



by Ronán Noone

Directed by Gemma Whelan~

April 27 - May 22, 2022

at T.C. O'Leary's

2926 NE Alberta St, Portland

Irish immigrant Tim Finnegan has aspirations of being a writer but struggles to earn a living and provide for his baby son. Spurred on by family pressure and his own loss of dignity, he discovers the price he's willing to pay to get ahead. A story in verse by a master weaver of tales about the dark underside of the American Dream.

Kissing the Witch



by Emme Donoghue

Directed by Tracy Cameron Francis

June 9 - 26, 2022

at Milagro, 525 SE Stark St, Portland

"When a boy changes his life, it's called an adventure. When a girl does the same, it's only a fairy tale." A magical web of interconnected stories about power, transformation, and choosing one's own path in the world. These age-old fairy tales are given a new feminist spin as women young and old tell their own stories of love and hate, honor and revenge, passion and deception. The particular becomes universal-the world is re-imagined through a lens of equity.