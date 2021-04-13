CLEVER LITTLE LIES to be Presented Live and Indoors by Triangle Productions

Triangle Productions will present Clever Little Lies on May 6th. A mother always knows when something is wrong. When Alice notices her beloved husband, Bill, has returned home on edge after a tennis match with their son, she grows suspicious and springs into action. Determined to piece together the puzzle, she invites her son, Billy, and daughter-in-law, Jane, over for drinks and dessert. Sidesplitting chaos ensues as Alice digs for the truth, resulting in even more honesty than anyone expected. Shattering and hilarious, CLEVER LITTLE LIES is a story of long-term love and marriage...for better...and for worse.

Featuring Michelle Maida as Alice Joe Healy as Bill Sr

Sarah DeGrave as Jane Brian Pater as Billy

Directed by Donald Horn

Stage Manager - Jason Coffey

Lighting Design - Trevor Sargent

COVID-19 Safety!

*Must wear a mask before entering and during your time in the space

*temperatures will be checked at door

*limited seating to only 45 people

*all paperless - no paper tickets or programs will be available

*Must have a reservation - TICKET INFORMATION COMING SOON!

DETAILS:

By Joe DiPietro (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change)

May 6 - May 22nd

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 7:30

One Sunday Matinee May 16th at 2 pm

THIS IS A ONE-ACT PLAY - NO INTERMISSION

For more information CLICK HERE!