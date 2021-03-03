Bend Pops Orchestra Announces Eddy Robinson as New Conductor

The Bend Pops Orchestra has announced Eddy Robinson as its new conductor, beginning with the 2021-2022 season, KTVZ reports.

Robinson arrived in Central Oregon in 2012 and has been involved with the music community ever since. He is currently working with students at Pilot Butte and Sky View Middle Schools, and at Mountain View High School. He is also a co-conductor of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra.

Additionally, Robinson is a musician, playing bass with the Central Oregon Symphony in the full ensemble and in the Chamber Orchestra.

"Our announcement to our members about Eddy joining us was met with a lot of excitement," said Lisa Hakesley, chair of the Bend Pops Orchestra Board of Directors. "Many of our members know Eddy from music circles here in Central Oregon and are happily anticipating getting back to rehearsals under his lead."

"Eddy has some great ideas to help us grow and flourish musically. And as a group which welcomes all comers, we sometimes face challenges in section balance and diversity of abilities. Eddy's experience will aid us in overcoming those challenges."

Read more on KTVZ.