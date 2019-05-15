Ashland New Plays Festival Presents THE GUN SHOW

Ashland New Plays Festival will present a special two-night full production of THE GUN SHOW by award-winning playwright E.M. Lewis at 7:30 pm on June 14 and 15 at the Bellview Grange in Ashland, featuring Andrew William Smith and directed by Lisa Velten Smith. Tickets are $25, available online or at the door, subject to availability. A conversation with the audience about personal experiences with guns will follow the performance.

"I am here to tell a public story and a private story. A story about guns in America and a story about my own experiences with guns in America."

And so begins the riveting one-hour play. Lewis tells her story with raw honesty and gives audiences important insight into the nuances of America's gun debate. Since the play's 2014 Jefferson Award-nominee world premiere in Chicago, it has gone on to receive critical acclaim and sold-out performances across the country and an international premiere in 2017 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In THE GUN SHOW, Lewis takes aim at her own relationship with firearms, from her experiences in a farming community in rural Oregon to the big cities of Los Angeles and New York. Lewis's stories are brought to life by Smith, who recently completed a month-long production of THE GUN SHOW at Pittsburgh's Quantum Theatre.

E.M. Lewis is a former ANPF winning playwright and served as host playwright for eight ANPF Fall Festival seasons. Among her many accolades as a playwright and librettist, she was awarded the 2016 Oregon Literary Fellowship in Drama, a Hodder Fellowship from Princeton University, and a playwriting fellowship from the New Jersey State Arts Commission.

She is currently featured in an episode of Play4Keeps Podcast, an ANPF production, where she discusses her play in conversation with ANPF's Associate Artistic Director and SOU Theatre professor Jackie Apodaca. The Play4Keeps Podcast is available free on podcast apps.

For more information, visit www.ashlandnewplays.org.

Direct link to tickets: https://red.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&w=13a18e2cff282d814a4fe0f92b4de2ce

Listen to the conversation on Play4Keeps Podcast here: https://play4keeps.org/play4keeps-podcast-a-way-beyond-the-script-e-m-lewis-and-jackie-apodaca/





