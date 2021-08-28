Artists Repertory Theatre Will Present a Live Storytelling Event Next Month

Artists Repertory Theatre in partnership with BackFence PDX will present their first live storytelling event since Feb 2nd, 2020! The show will take place over one weekend only, September 17 & 18, outside, under the cover of the Old Moody Barge Bldg @ Zidell!

Hosted and created by Back Fence producers, Frayn Masters & Mindy Nettifee, CAMPFIRE STORIES is a new storytelling format. As always, stories will be told by some of Portland's best storytellers and as the title implies... 'round a *campfire with s'mores and drinks!

Here's how the Campfire stories format works:

There are two casts and two shows a night. One cast is The Grizzly Cabin and the other The Rattler Cabin. Come to both shows to see both cabins perform! Or see different cabins on different nights! Only 60 tickets per show!

To honor this time-honored tradition the Campfire stories will include: ghosts, getting lost, summer camp, camping, forest-y outdoorsy stories - things that happen by cover of night, or breaking dawn.

Though BackFence stories are typically personal and entirely true, the joy of campfire stories is they are a bit larger than life. These Campfire stories will still be based on something true that happened to the storyteller - however, they are free to get in touch with their tricky inner fox and exaggerate some details in the spirit of the night.

Attendees must show proof of either being fully vaxxed or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours.

TICKET LINK: https://artistsrep.org/performance/campfire-stories

COVID PROTOCOL: https://artistsrep.org/category/newsroom/covid19/

Storytellers In Grizzly Cabin

EDEN DAWN Award-winning writer, performer, stylist, owner of Claws Out nail polish KISHA JARRETT Managing Director @ Artists Repertory Theatre. Writer, Director, Producer, Actor, Musician MATT SHEEHY Songwriter, Writer, Forester, recently toured mixed media solo show, Aberdeen BROOKS Journalist, Comedian, Civil Servant JASON ROUSE Actor, Director, Teacher, Former Announcer/Writer for PRI's Live Wire with Luke BurbankBroke MONICA CHOY Artist, Curator, Intuitive Healer

Storytellers In Rattler Cabin

SHELLEY MCLENDON Artistic director of The Siren Theater, Comedy Writer/Performer Chris Williams Writer, Producer of Front Porch Sessions, Member of improv group Broke Gravy BRIAN S ELLIS Author of the Poetry Book Often Go Awry (University of Hell Press) MONICA CHOY Artist, Curator, Intuitive Healer STEPHANIE STRANGE Founder of Strange and the Familiars, Music Teacher at PHAME DARSHANPREET GILL High School Science Teacher KATIE NGUYEN (Friday 10:00PM show only) Writer, Comedian KIRSTEN KUPPENBENDER (Saturday 7:30PM show only) Comedian, Performer