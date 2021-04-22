ACLU Files Lawsuit Against the City of Ashland After 'Illegal' Arrest of Oregon Shakespeare Festival Actor

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the city of Ashland, alleging that police illegally arrested a former Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor, Juan Anthony Sancho, OPB reports.

Sancho was arrested and jailed two years ago while walking home after drinking in a downtown bar. He was initially taken into custody to sober up, but according to the ACLU, officers "become frustrated" and told Sancho "shut up" and "you're going to jail." Sancho was then arrested for resisting arrest, a charge that was later dropped.

On April 15, Sancho offered to have a conversation with Ashland city officials to discuss how to resolve the arrest, but the city declined the offer.

Sancho filed a separate lawsuit against Jackson County and several sheriff's deputies last July after the night spent in jail. Video shows officers wrestling Sancho to the ground and kneeling on his back and neck, reportedly causing him to go unconscious. The officers later handcuffed him to a urine grate on the cell floor for over two hours.

"Even if officers were engaging with Tony to perform a welfare check, he never should have ended up in jail," said Kelly Simon, an attorney representing Sancho. "He never should have been under arrest. Tony should have been helped safely home that night."

Officials with the city of Ashland declined to comment.

