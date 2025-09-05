100 Lives, Portland's New Theater Company, Will Launch This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall marks the debut of 100 Lives Repertory, a new theater company creating raw, intimate, and emotionally honest work centered on the craft of acting and the work of women artists over 40.

At its heart, 100 Lives is more than just a theater company; it's a founding ensemble forged by a collective of bold actors and directors who are deeply committed to character-driven storytelling stripped of spectacle. This artistic family draws audiences close to raw humanity, elevating intimate emotional truths that resonate long after the curtain falls. Rooted in Portland's vibrant arts community, 100 Lives embraces an actor-founded ethos in which risks are welcome and expected.

Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors Brooke Totman (Actor/Director/Writer), Blaine Palmer (Actor/Director), and Annie Kehoe (Actor/Director/Playwright) bring a creative leadership, vision, and vulnerability to 100 Lives that perfectly embodies this approach (directors pictured in the attached press release pdf). Totman brings powerhouse artistry, “sharp writing and spirited performances” (New York Times) across television and theater; Palmer's storied 50-year career inculdes theater, film, television, commercials and nightclub performances with Amanda Seyfried, Carrie Brownstein, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon and Aidy Bryant; and Kehoe is a classically trained Chicago theatre alum who brings a strong toolbox of acting methods and script analysis having performed in New York and London, and having worked with Winona Ryder, Paula Cole, Simon Baker, Joe Colarco, and David Tennant. Also a talented artist and designer, Kehoe heads the visual branding of 100 Lives. Executive Director Cat Plein drives the administrative aspects of 100 Lives, as a talented community builder, storyteller, and changemaker focused on making a collective impact across industries. Her current and prior roles include Director of Programs & Policy at Forth, Vice President of Communications and Operations at New Leaders Council, and Co-Founder of Pantsuit Nation. Alex Lathrop (Actor) and Jonathan Hoonhout (Actor/Writer/Dramaturg) round out the company. These experienced creative artists have earned their place launching a movement that champions depth over flash, generation over novelty, and connection over comfort.

Intentionally small in scale, the 100 Lives ensemble is seismic in talent. While the contributions of older women have been traditionally marginalized in film, television, and the arts, 100 Lives enthusiastically places them at the center.

Co-Artistic Director Brooke Totman shares: “Audiences are hungry for the kind of complex, deeply human stories that only seasoned artists can bring to life, and we're here to share these stories in all of their prismatic and visceral nuance while creating community in the process.”

With a mission to nurture a concentrated ensemble of exceptional actors, 100 Lives fosters a home where artists grow and push boundaries, and where audiences sign on for an experience that's embodied, vulnerable, and unforgettable. The company's productions dig deep into love, family, and identity, illuminating the fragile space between brutality and grace.