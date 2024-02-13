& JULIET, WICKED, MJ & More Set for Broadway In Portland 2024 - 2025 Season

Broadway in Portland has revealed its 2024-2025 season of Broadway shows at Keller Auditorium.



The season brings extraordinary entertainment with a collection of highly anticipated touring productions direct from Broadway in addition to some returning crowd-pleasing favorites.



Subscription renewals go on sale February 13 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available later this spring. Patrons can visit www.BroadwayinPorltand.com to sign up for new subscription waitlist.



The season takes off with a new adaptation of a beloved classic, PETER PAN, where a little fairy dust and a few happy thoughts make for a magical journey never to forget.



Next up, back by popular demand, is WICKED, the thrilling story of two unlikely friends who change each other for good.



The new year brings the 2023 Tony Award® Winner for Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a touchingly funny story about a teen girl uniquely navigating growing up and growing old (in no particular order).



Returning for three weeks is HAMILTON, a revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



Spring arrives and brings LIFE OF PI, an awe-inspiring story of a young man surviving on a lifeboat with four unlikely companions, told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft.



Up next is fan-favorite SIX, the inspired musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power, last played in Portland to sold-out crowds.



The nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, returns to Portland for the fifth time after selling out its previous four engagements!



Then, the multi-Tony Award®-winning MJ The Musical will be startin' somethin' when it comes to Portland for a week-long, summer engagement.



Finally, the season closes with & JULIET, an extraordinary show direct from Broadway, imagining what life would have been if Juliet ditched her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love.



PETER PAN | August 27 – September 1, 2024





This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!



WICKED | October 16 – November 3, 2024



So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.



WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO | January 14 – 19, 2025



A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.





HAMILTON | March 4 – 23, 2025



A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





LIFE OF PI | April 8 – 13, 2025



Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play.



Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope.



After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.



Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



SIX | April 29 – May 4, 2025

Season Option*



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.



THE BOOK OF MORMON | May 27 – June 1, 2025

Season Option*



THE BOOK OF MORMON is a nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical.



This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.





MJ The Musical | July 15 – 20, 2025



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Portland as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical, centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Portland premiere at Keller Auditorium, in July 2025.



& JULIET | August 5 – 10, 2025



Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.



Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is, “and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

