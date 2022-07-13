The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the return of the annual Summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight featuring an array of free events at over 15 Crawl Stops located in Pittsburgh Cultural Trust galleries, and other various indoor and outdoor locations and public spaces including the Trust's brand-new summer-long destination in the Cultural District, the Backyard at 8th & Penn. This space will feature a special outdoor edition of Soul Stage featuring artists Anyah Nancy, Cam Chambers, DJ Arie Cole, and Mani Bahia & The Mob.

The Crawl will conclude with a brand new special event: Crawl After Dark: Drag Edition with Dixie Surewood and Friends, taking place in the Pierce Studio at the Trust Arts Education Center between 10:00 p.m. and midnight including a cash bar. This event is completely free but advanced registration is required at TrustArts.org/CrawlAfterDark.

Visual arts highlights from the 2022 Summer Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District include four featured exhibits at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: Supply and Demand, an interstitial navigation between beauty, sublime, and the picturesque, by artist Ian Brill making its debut at Wood Street Galleries during the Crawl. Little Girl Urn, at 707 Penn Gallery by Shori Sims, is the artist's first solo exhibition of sculptural and 2D work. Debuting in June at SPACE Gallery at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, the Juried Visual Art Exhibition displays a host of visual arts offerings from a plethora of regional artists. Traveling Show by Renee Piechocki at 820 Liberty Ave is a multi-compilation of work including photographs, video, and books created during or in response to her travel journeys in 2018 and 2019.

Another visual arts event, Radiant Works: Out of the Studio, a pop-up exhibition highlighting over 30 of the artists and creatives currently working across Radiant Hall's three studio locations, will take place on the 4th floor of the Trust Arts Education Center. A Sign of the Times by Deeper Than Grits Studios, continues its showing at the Backstage Bar in The Greer Cabaret Theater. Crawl goers have the opportunity to grab a drink at the full bar and chat with artist Corey Carrington.

Additional Crawl stops to be enjoyed featuring Cultural District partners are street magic with Liberty Magic house magicians, pop-up improv performances at Arcade Comedy, A Night of Art at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Night Market in Market Square, and featured works by local macramé artist Cecil St. Knots at love, Pittsburgh. Con Alma will also be offering a Pittsburgh Jazz Themed Vinyl Happy Hour and late night jazz during Crawl After Dark.

To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.

Guests are encouraged to visit TrustArts.org/Welcome prior to visiting the Cultural District for the latest information on venue entry requirements, safety, and security. Independently-operated venues participating in the Crawl may have their own protocols in place. Guests should double-check TrustArts.org/Crawl before visiting and consider bringing a mask and proof of vaccination to stay adaptable during their time in the Cultural District.