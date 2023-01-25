Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center To Host OPTICVOICES: MAMA'S BOYS' Closing Reception February 27

The interactive, multimedia exhibit addresses the trauma and healing of mothers who have lost their sons to systemic violence and aims to highlight their legacies.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) will host a closing reception on January 27th for the groundbreaking exhibition OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, will join us for a tour & conversation with Alaquiva at the closing reception. The interactive, multimedia exhibit addresses the trauma and healing of mothers who have lost their sons to systemic violence and aims to highlight their legacies and cement it in history. The exhibition closes on January 29, 2023.

The exhibit, by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, artist, and AWAACC B.U.I.L.D artist-in-residence Emmai Alaquiva includes 10 portraits of the victims' mothers: Gwen Carr, Mama of Eric Garner; Valerie Castile, Mama of Philando Castile; Wanda Cooper Jones, Mama of Ahmaud Arbery; Sybrina Fulton, Mama of Trayvon Martin; Latonya Green, featured with her son, Leon Ford; Allison Jean, Mama of Botham Jean; Rev. Wanda Johnson, Mama of Oscar Grant; Michelle Kenney, Mama of Antwon Rose II; Lezley McSpadden, Mama of Mike Brown; and Samaria Rice, Mama of Tamir Rice. There will also be a special tribute to the late Mamie Till-Mobley, Mama of Emmett Till. Alongside the portraits are a curated collection of the boys' artifacts and imagery of the past two years of protest. The AWAACC's B.U.I.L.D. residency program is made possible with funding from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

"As I reflect on my time as an inaugural B.U.I.L.D. artist-in-residence, I give praise to Janis Burley Wilson, President and CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC), and her vision to create a platform to produce my work into an exhibit," said Emmai Alaquiva. "Being granted a platform at the AWAACC upon which to execute my artistry is an incredible honor. "OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys has been an innate force and steadfast call to action I feel privileged to have received. We will continue to honor the enduring spirit of these boys' Mamas and the legacies of their sons."

EXHIBITION DETAILS

OPTICVOICES: Mama's Boys

The Claude Worthington Benedum Gallery

August Wilson African American Cultural Center

980 Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Free & Open to the public

EVENT PROGRAMMING FOR CLOSING RECEPTION

Friday, January 27, 2023

7:00pm | Doors open.

7:30pm | A Welcome by Emmai Alaquiva and introduction Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner

8:00pm | Final exhibition tour with artist Emmai Alaquiva

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is a non-profit cultural organization located in Pittsburgh's cultural district that generates artistic, educational, and community initiatives that advance the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. One of the largest cultural centers in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the celebration of Black culture and the African diaspora, the non-profit organization welcomes more than 119,000 visitors locally and nationally. Through year-round programming across multiple genres, such as the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Black Bottom Film Festival, AWCommunity Days, TRUTHSayers speaker series, and rotating art exhibits in its galleries, the Center provides a platform for established and emerging artists of color whose work reflects the universal issues of identity that Wilson tackled and which still resonate today.



Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour! Photo
Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!
Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February Photo
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February
Hip-hop artist Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First) will set fire to the New Hazlett stage with IGNITE, an all-new hip-hop experience.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Adam W. McKinney as New Artistic Director Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Names Adam W. McKinney as New Artistic Director
After a comprehensive international search aided by Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA), the Board of Directors of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) has announced the appointment of Adam W. McKinney as artistic director. He will be the company's seventh artistic director in its rich 54-year-history. McKinney, PBT's first artistic director of color, will begin his role in March 2023.  
Student Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music Student Photo
Student Blog: A Day in the Life Of A Music Student
Music students have a busy schedule. Between double majors, classes, friendships, and practices, it can be crazy. Here’s my day in the life of a music student, my typical Monday.

More Hot Stories For You


Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!Rock Band Kansas Returns To Pittsburgh For Their 50th Anniversary Tour!
January 23, 2023

Rich Engler Presents has announced the return of KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road live at The Benedum Center on Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh is the first night of their tour.
Rapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in FebruaryRapper Ys1 To Perform at The New Hazlett Stage in February
January 20, 2023

Hip-hop artist Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First) will set fire to the New Hazlett stage with IGNITE, an all-new hip-hop experience.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces First Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of 2023The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces First Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of 2023
January 13, 2023

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the first Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District of the New Year on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Michael Pink's DRACULA On Valentine's WeekendPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Michael Pink's DRACULA On Valentine's Weekend
January 10, 2023

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be staging Michael Pink's world-renowned Dracula for the first time ever in Pittsburgh on February 10-12, 2023 at the Benedum Center. The ballet has been viewed and lauded by millions of people worldwide for more than 20 years. The powerful choreography and spine-tingling drama in this entrancing production create a provocative and riveting performance.  
Pittsburgh CLO 2023 Summer Internship Applications Now OpenPittsburgh CLO 2023 Summer Internship Applications Now Open
January 10, 2023

Draw back the curtain and learn the ropes from leading industry professionals! Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Pittsburgh CLO Summer Internship Program.
share