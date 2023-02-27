SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March

The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department will present productions of the play "Hand to God," 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and March 7-9, and 2 p.m., March 5, at the Stoner East Black Box Theater. Tickets are available online at sru.edu/tickets or at the door prior to each performance. The cost is $12 for SRU students and $14 for general admission. This comedy is for mature audiences only.

"Hand to God" was written by Robert Askins and performed on Broadway in 2015. It is described as "a coming-of-age tale, a deft exploration of faith and morality, and best of all, an utterly hilarious pitch-black comedy spiked with horror." Set in Cypress, Texas, the play focuses on the local Lutheran church that uses puppets to teach scripture, only to find that one of the puppets has become demonically possessed.

The play will mark the 51st and final project by director David Skeele, professor of theatre who will be retiring this year after working at the University since 1993.

The cast of "Hand to God" includes:

Deven Runge as Jason/Tyrone.

Veronique Chayer as Margery.

Eddy Niessner as Timothy.

Samantha Carter as Jessica.

Noah Reed as Pastor Greg.

In addition to Skeele as director, the creative team includes:

Noah Reed, associate director.

Riley Gross, stage manager.

Rachel Dercola, assistant stage manager.

Sara Lieb, assistant stage manager.

Sam Kuchta, lighting designer.

James Katz, scenic designer

Tyler Parsonage, assistant lighting designer.

Mary Hodson, costume designer.

Livi Mosca, assistant costume designer.

Michael Boone, SRU technical director.

Alex Barnhart, SRU theatre assistant technical director, sound designer.

Isaac Smith, assistant sound designer.

Spencer Clifford, propmaster.

Maya Gensler, publicity.

More information is on the SRU Theatre Department webpage or by calling 724.738.2090.