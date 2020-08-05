Pittsburgh Symphony And Arts Partners Collaborate On #MaskUp Video

The video encourages the public to #MaskUp to stem the spread of COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has joined with 13 other leading arts and culture organizations in Pittsburgh to release a new video that encourages the public to #MaskUp, as a response to government and public health recommendations to wear masks in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In the video, to be released on August 5th, members of the arts and culture community in Pittsburgh are seen wearing masks while dancing, flame working glass, playing music, welcoming visitors, preparing to sing, and exploring museums. The video also features unusual masked contributors, such as paintings at The Frick Pittsburgh and Dippy the Dinosaur at Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

"Great art touches all of our emotions and is deeply connected to the human experience. During this pandemic we've worked closely with colleagues in the community to learn from and to help each other through these difficult times," said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "We believe that Pittsburgh knows how to take on a challenge, so we hope that this video message will provide some inspiration to the community to keep facing this pandemic together."

The arts and culture organizations that participated in this video are: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, City Theatre, The Frick Pittsburgh, Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Staycee Pearl dance project, The Andy Warhol Museum and WQED Multimedia.

The #Mask Up video was produced by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and includes music and footage from its recent digital concert captured at Hartwood Acres as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert seriesa??. The work featured is Praeludium from Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite, Opus 40.

Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You