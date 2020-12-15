Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists Named Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions District Winners

Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists both past and present have had another strong showing at the recent Metropolitan Opera National Council (MONC) auditions.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions is a program designed to discover promising young opera singers and assist in the development of their careers. The Auditions have been a defining step in the careers of many of the Met's greatest opera stars.

First-year Resident Artist Véronique Filloux was named a District Winner in the Pittsburgh District.

Filloux, a French-American soprano, sang the role of Despina in Pittsburgh Opera's October production of Mozart's Così fan tutte. Pittsburgh In The Round said she sang the role "delightfully"; Opera Gene remarked about the "beauty of her voice and singing" as well as "her comedic abilities."

Lyric soprano Ashley Fabian, a Resident Artist in 2017-18 and 2018-19, was named a District Winner in the Utah District.

Tenor Terrence Chin-Loy, a Resident Artist in 2018-19, was named a District Winner in the Arizona District.

In addition, Chantal Braziel, who was a chorister in Pittsburgh Opera's world premiere of The Summer King - the Josh Gibson Story, and who performed in Pittsburgh Opera and Carnegie Mellon University's Co-Opera in 2019, was an Encouragement Winner in the Pittsburgh District.

"It is quite gratifying to see many of our Residents Artists, both current and recent, being recognized at the MONC Auditions year after year," says Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. "It reaffirms our commitment to maintaining our Resident Artist program as one of the country's leading training programs for emerging singers."