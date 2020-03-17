Pittsburgh CLO Show UNTITLED Rescheduled

The Pittsburgh CLO has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania and its potential impact on our venues and events. Following the leadership of public health and government officials, the upcoming CLO Cabaret production UNTITLED (April 3 - May 3, 2020) has been postponed until October 29 - November 29, 2020.

The following statement has been released:

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this evolving global situation. Patrons holding tickets will be able to use them for the new dates and will be contacted by the ticketing staff to reschedule.

Patrons wishing to discuss their options with a Pittsburgh CLO representative should contact the ticket department at ticketdept@pittsburghclo.org.

Our first priority is the health of our staff and patrons. We appreciate your understanding as we try to navigate this unprecedented period in time.

We look forward to returning to normal operations, and sharing our art with the community, as soon as possible. We sincerely thank you for your continued patronage and support.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You