Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will Dedicate Liberty Avenue Studios to Founder Loti Falk Gaffney and Leon Falk Jr.

On Friday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m., Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will celebrate the dedication of its building at 2900 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District in honor of founder Loti Falk Gaffney and Leon Falk Jr. The building will be permanently gifted to PBT by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Trust, a separate nonprofit organization that held the deed to the building.

The event will feature a live performance and remarks from special PBT guests to celebrate the contribution of Loti Falk Gaffney, PBT's founding Board Chair, and her husband Leon Falk Jr., who was instrumental in the foundation of PBT.

Loti Falk, alongside founding artistic director Nicolas Petrov, started Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 1969 in affiliation with Point Park College. Over two decades of leadership at PBT, Loti fulfilled the roles of lead fundraiser, Board Chair, executive director and interim artistic director. In 1984, Loti and Leon Falk Jr. purchased the building on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District that still serves as Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre headquarters and studio space.

In honor of PBT's 50th anniversary, the newly named Loti and Leon Falk Jr. Building has been permanently gifted to the company and will be dedicated to Loti and Leon's immense contributions to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the art of ballet.

When:



PBT Building Dedication - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Where: PBT Studios

2900 Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15201





