PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Reschedules HADESTOWN, Postpones BEAUTIFUL

Marc L. Fleming, curator of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series has released the following statement:

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks the community for its continued support of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. While the Benedum Center stage remains dark at the moment, our ghost light remains lit.

What is a ghost light?



Functionally it is a single bulb, usually screwed into a floor lamp, that shines throughout the night after performances have finished for the day and the house lights are turned off. We light it for those working late to avoid obstacles such as tripping over the set or, worse, falling into the orchestra pit. Putting out the ghost light has also come to be a beautiful and magical custom that most every performing arts theater follows. In addition to allowing light for our Benedum Center spirits to see and maybe perform, symbolically it unites stages around the globe. It is a lone sentry that waits for our audiences to return.



Unfortunately, even as the region enters into the green phase, our Benedum Center ghost light will remain on duty around the clock for now.



The global Covid-19 crisis continues to deeply impact performing arts centers across the country and here in Pittsburgh. There are specific obstacles for Broadway and all touring shows to return, but the most important challenge remains the health and safety of everyone in the audience, onstage and behind the scenes.



We are working closely with local officials, as well as health and safety experts to create a safe environment when we are permitted to reopen. Currently, there are several challenges that we are facing:

At this time, gatherings of more than 250 individuals are not permitted in Pennsylvania.

Performing on stage and in the orchestra pit in most Broadway shows requires close and sometimes intimate contact, which current health procedures and practices do not safely allow.

The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of cities as shows travel from theater to theater each week. Just because a city is open for business, does not mean that a tour can safely travel from city to city.

Launching tours requires months of production work that includes building sets and costumes, casting, and rehearsals. This production process cannot begin until it is safe to work, and the timing of reopening of existing tours and launching new tours are being delayed as a result.

Due to these current challenges, we have the following changes to our 2020-2021 Broadway season schedule to share with you:

The Pittsburgh engagement of Hadestown, originally scheduled for October 27-November 1, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 7-12, 2021. The show has postponed the launch of its national tour to Spring 2021. Hadestown will now be the final show in the upcoming 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, originally scheduled for November 17-22, 2020, will not come to the Benedum Center as part of the 2020-21 Broadway season. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Broadway Across America will look to present this event in a future season.

The updated PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2020-2021 season includes the following titles with all shows taking place at the Benedum Center:

Hamilton - January 5-February 7, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - February 16-21, 2021

OKLAHOMA! - March 9-14, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical - March 30-April 4, 2021

My Fair Lady - April 13-18, 2021

Tootsie - August 10-15, 2021

Hadestown - September 7-12, 2021

Optional season special production:

Blue Man Group, April 27 - May 2, 2021



Our goal is to have our audiences safely back in their seats with the curtain rising again as soon as possible Until then, our guest services team is available at 412-456-1390 (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and will be contacting ticketbuyers about postponed and rescheduled shows.

TrustArts.org/Broadway will be continually updated with the latest in PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh news.

We continue to wish you the best in health and safety, and will keep the (ghost) light on for you.

Marc L. Fleming

Vice President Marketing, Communications and Broadway Programming

