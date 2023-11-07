Miss Freddye Will Perform On Highmark Main Stage At Light Up Night 2023

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has announced Pittsburgh native and two-time Blues Music Association Awards Nominee, Miss Freddye, will be performing at this year's Light Up Night on November 18 at 8:15pm on the Highmark main stage. Known as the "Lady of the Blues," Miss Freddye's powerful vocals and inspiring story will captivate audiences of all ages.

Born and raised in the Garfield section of Pittsburgh, Freddye Stover's passion for music began at a young age. After battling and overcoming breast cancer twice in her adult life, Freddye pursued her love for singing and formed her own band, Miss Freddye's Blues Band. With her soulful voice and dedication to her craft, Miss Freddye has become a beloved figure in Pittsburgh's music scene.

In addition to her music career, Miss Freddye has also dedicated over three decades to nursing, using her compassionate approach to patient care to make a positive impact in the community. Her generosity extends beyond the hospital as she actively supports charities such as Band Together Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that provides musical experiences and opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Miss Freddye's participation in numerous charity events, including American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and Leechburg's Pink Day, has made her a beloved figure in the Pittsburgh community. Her resilience and unwavering spirit serve as an inspiration to all who know her.

A performer at past Light Up Night events, Miss Freddye takes the Highmark Main Stage for this year's Light Up Night, a cherished tradition in the city. The event will feature music, activities for the whole family, delicious food, and a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30pm.

Join Miss Freddye at the Highmark main stage on the corners of Stanwix Street and Penn Ave at 8:15pm on November 18 to witness her performance and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

For more information about Light Up Night and other exciting events happening in downtown Pittsburgh, please visit www.downtownpittsburgh.com.

For more information about Miss Freddye, please visit www.missfreddye.com.